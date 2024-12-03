BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,422,000 after acquiring an additional 247,745 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after purchasing an additional 143,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after buying an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

