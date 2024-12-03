Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625,816 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTO. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

