Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $5.38 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,000. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
