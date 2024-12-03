Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.58.
CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 78.31%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
