HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,441,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,000. Oklo accounts for 2.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,493,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Oklo Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

