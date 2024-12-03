Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 10,425 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

