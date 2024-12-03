Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $83.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Cargotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Its Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.