Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $83.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.
Cargotec Company Profile
