Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Declines By 11.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iBio Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

