Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,501 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

D stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

