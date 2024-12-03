CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $283,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

