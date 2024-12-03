CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $35,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 134.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 367.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,248 shares of company stock worth $42,933,010 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $346.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.87. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.01, a PEG ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.80 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

