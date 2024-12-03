DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XRAY. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $8,817,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Country Club Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

