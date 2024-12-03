IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,604 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 435,481 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after acquiring an additional 929,872 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $439,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 321,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,646. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $88.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

