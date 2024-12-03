Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 36,589 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,589 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.85% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

