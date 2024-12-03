Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVZ stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZFree Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.