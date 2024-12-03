Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

