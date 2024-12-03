Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.30

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GHH traded up GBX 15.10 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 473.10 ($5.99). The stock had a trading volume of 70,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,298. Gooch & Housego has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 685.66 ($8.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,160.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 472.34.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £21,100 ($26,705.48). 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Gooch & Housego from GBX 675 ($8.54) to GBX 635 ($8.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

