Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Announces Special Dividend of $0.25

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 2nd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,168. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $851.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

