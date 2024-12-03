Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

GUG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 40,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

