Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:VGM remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,722. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

