Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $16.08.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
