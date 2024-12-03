Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

