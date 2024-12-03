HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 125,869 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,898,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

