HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

