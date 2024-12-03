Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,035 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

