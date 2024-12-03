Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 10.82% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWK opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.