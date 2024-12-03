Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $34.46 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 6.84% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

