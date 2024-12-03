IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,279 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 541,800 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.08. 1,726,395 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

