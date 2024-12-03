Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 6,989 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $85.70. 360,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,088. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.