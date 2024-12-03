iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 13.7% in November

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 899,946 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 226,758 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 2,541,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

