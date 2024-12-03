Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 461,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
