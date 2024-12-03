iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

