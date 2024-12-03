iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 89360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after buying an additional 960,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 158,306 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.