AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 7,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 151,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
AlTi Global Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $25,787.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,096.49. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $54,524. Company insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
