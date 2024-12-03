AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 7,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 151,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $25,787.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,096.49. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $54,524. Company insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AlTi Global by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in AlTi Global by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

