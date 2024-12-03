Jacobs Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,251 shares during the period. Westamerica Bancorporation makes up 3.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

