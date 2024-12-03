Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Boosted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 603.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 437,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $278.15 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.52 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.69 and a 200-day moving average of $241.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.