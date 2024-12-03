Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 7,026 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

