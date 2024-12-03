MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,435. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.