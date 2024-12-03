Needham Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Centuri worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Centuri by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centuri by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Centuri in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Centuri in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Centuri in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

NYSE:CTRI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 12,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,468. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

CTRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

