Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,545,000. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $9,180.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9,395.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8,656.49. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,286.46 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

