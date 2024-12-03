PDT Partners LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth $247,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 123.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 98,528 shares during the last quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 3.5 %

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

