The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1,029.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,676 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 532,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

