PDT Partners LLC Sells 80,532 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 80,532 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

