Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $557,000 Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 274,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 335.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 289,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 222,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -11.59%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

