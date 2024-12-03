Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,696 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

