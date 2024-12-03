Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Stake Boosted by III Capital Management

III Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial accounts for 0.4% of III Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. III Capital Management’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 211.3% during the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 214,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 145,528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 165.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 173,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

