Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR):

11/19/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 8,710,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,741. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.