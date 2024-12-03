Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of AEM stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.