VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 524.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after purchasing an additional 281,252 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $247.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.15. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

