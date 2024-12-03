Atom Investors LP Sells 45,424 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,424 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $5,889,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $4,711,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

