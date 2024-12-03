Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,804,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894,519 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after buying an additional 597,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

